MP’s former Nelson Mandela Bay peers denounce ‘k-word’ video
Pressure mounts as Renaldo Gouws is suspended by DA and faces racism charges in Equality Court
Political leaders and former Nelson Mandela Bay peers of DA MP Renaldo Gouws have called for his removal from parliament and politics after a short video clip showing him repeatedly using the k-word went viral.
And though Gouws will keep his job title for now, his seat in the National Assembly will be empty as he was suspended from all party activities on Thursday pending the outcome of the DA federal executive disciplinary processes...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.