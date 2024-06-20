The ANC had already lost control of the council when its mayor Bongani Nyuswa was ousted in a motion of no confidence and replaced by the IFP's Mlungisi Ndlovu.
The ANC councillors who defected to the MK Party abstained from voting, resulting in the IFP mayor being elected.
The two parties are now tied with 17 seats each. Other parties represented in council include the EFF with two, MK Party with one, the ATM with one and APEMO with one.
The IFP won another ward off the ANC in Mthonjaneni, King Cetshwayo, ensuring a comfortable 15-seat council majority ahead of the ANC with seven, ACU one, EFF one and the NFP with one in the 25-seat council.
The IFP also retained its two seats in Nongoma and Phongolo local municipalities in Zululand, the IFP's stronghold.
On the other side of the province in Newcastle, in Amajuba municipality, the DA won a ward off the ANC. The IFP still leads with 22 council seats, followed by a reduced ANC with 27, EFF eight, Team Sugar seven, DA six, ActionSA three and the FF Plus, NFP, PA and ATM one each.
The council is led by an IFP coalition.
IFP wins big in ANC vs MKP fight in KwaZulu-Natal by-elections
Reporter
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU
Warring in the ANC in uMzumbe municipality that led to the defection of six councillors to the MK Party — triggering a by-election — has resulted in the IFP winning three wards.
The ANC and MK Party received a bruising defeat in the by-elections this week. The ANC retained two of six and the MK Party won one.
Former speaker of the municipality — which falls under the Ugu district on the south coast — Sibonelo Maphumulo stood for election in ward 11 under the banner of the MK Party and won the party's first council seat.
Most wards, however, went to the IFP. The IFP won wards 2, 9 and 19, while the ANC retained wards 1 and 3.
The ANC lost its outright majority, going from 21 seats to 17 — and the IFP gained three seats, going from 14 to 17.
In another by-election in Greytown, Umvoti, the IFP won a ward off the ABC. Umvoti is home to ABC founder Philani Mavundla. The IFP now has 11 seats, the ANC eight, ABC six and the DA one.
The ANC retained its ward in Umzimkhulu local municipality.
IFP provincial deputy chairperson Inkosi Ntandoyenkosi Shabalala said the result was a significant victory for the party and affirmed the continued trust the people of KwaZulu-Natal have in the IFP’s leadership.
“It is evident that the residents of KZN support the IFP’s decision to form a government of provincial unity in the province, which will ensure swift and effective service delivery that will put the citizens of KZN first,” he said.
TimesLIVE
