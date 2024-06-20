DA MP Renaldo Gouws has been suspended with immediate effect and face the disciplinary charges before the party's Federal Executive after another racially charged video recently surfaced on social media.
The former Nelson Mandela Bay councillor has been in the spotlight after he was sworn in as a MP last week after a video he made in 2009 talking about “reverse apartheid” was posted on social media.
However, a second short video surfaced earlier this week, showing Gouws making threatening and racist remarks, using the k-word repeatedly.
“So there's a couple of things I want to say.
Kill the f*****g k*****s. Kill all the f*****g n****s. That's all I got to f*****g say.” he said in the 15-second video.
The DA Federal Executive Committee issued a statement on Thursday morning, saying they had established the legitimacy of the video after initially suspecting it might be fake.
“The DA Federal Executive has therefore suspended Mr Gouws with immediate effect while he faces disciplinary charges before the Party's Federal Legal Commission,” the statement read.
Gouws declined to comment and said he will issue a statement on the matter at a later stage.
HeraldLIVE
DA suspends MP Renaldo Gouws after k-word video emerges
Image: X/@RenaldoGouws
HeraldLIVE
