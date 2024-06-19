After his inauguration Ramaphosa will select his new cabinet. He must include the ANC's GNU partners, the DA, IFP, Patriotic Alliance, GOOD and PAC, when he forms the executive.
‘The mood is a mood of inauguration,’ says Presidency spokesperson
Image: PHILL MAGAKOE/Pool via REUTERS
President-elect Cyril Ramaphosa is in good spirits ahead of his inauguration at the Union Buildings in Pretoria on Wednesday.
Shortly before Ramaphosa was due to be sworn in, Presidency spokesperson Vincent Magwenya said he last spoke to him on Tuesday evening.
“He was feeling very good, working on his address,” he said.
“The president is feeling very, very well. He is highly enthused, highly energetic and looking forward to the day.”
While Ramaphosa has retained his seat of political power in Pretoria, he will go down in history as the party leader in charge when the ANC lost its majority for the first time in 30 years.
Ramaphosa is the fourth ANC president to preside over the country since 1994. This administration will prove to be the toughest for the ANC president with the party sharing cabinet posts with its opposition in a government of national unity (GNU).
The inauguration programme will be presided over by minister of international relations and co-operation Naledi Pandor alongside ANC deputy secretary-general Nomvula Mokonyane.
Chief justice Raymond Zondo will preside over the president-elect's swearing in and taking of the oath.
Ramaphosa is expected to give an inauguration address, which Magwenya said will be eagerly received by South Africans.
“I think you will find the address highly inspiring and very much in tune with what's happening in the country today. It will also encompass the historic moment of the GNU that will come into effect.”
Scores of South African guests gathered on the south lawns at the Union Buildings to witness the inauguration as the continent's dignitaries and 18 heads of state made their way to the amphitheatre.
Heads of state from eSwatini, Lesotho, Zimbabwe, Mozambique, Namibia, Angola, Tanzania and Uganda had committed to witness Ramaphosa's swearing in and oath taking.
After his inauguration Ramaphosa will select his new cabinet. He must include the ANC's GNU partners, the DA, IFP, Patriotic Alliance, GOOD and PAC, when he forms the executive.
Magwenya revealed the president was inching closer to selecting the executive to form part of the seventh administration.
“He is also looking forward to continuing with consultations around the formation of the cabinet, the formulation and its shape, which will hopefully be concluded in a few days.
“He will then announce his appointments.”
Magwenya said the president would usually consult with governing party leaders and its alliance partners, but will now consult the GNU partners too.
“Those consultations are ongoing. They are constructive and are being held in a very positive spirit. We will have a functioning government and will take forward the needs and aspirations of all South Africans.”
Insiders are touting Friday as the expected day for Ramaphosa to announce his cabinet.
