Renaldo Gouws has shown remorse for comments, says DA
More than 40,000 sign petition calling for former Nelson Mandela Bay councillor to be removed from parliament
The DA believes former Nelson Mandela Bay councillor Renaldo Gouws is remorseful for comments he made in a 15-year-old video which has resurfaced.
The controversial video has led to calls for his removal from the National Assembly. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.