Ramaphosa took the oath of office before chief justice Raymond Zondo at the Union Buildings in Pretoria. He is expected to announce his cabinet soon.
About 28-million, or 47%, of South Africans receive social grants. The most recent official unemployment rate is 32.9%, which does not include jobless South Africans who have given up job hunting.
“We are going to get everyone in the GNU to work to create jobs. I am going to make sure that happens,” Ramaphosa said.
LISTEN | Shape up or ship out: Ramaphosa says GNU parties must agree to create jobs
Parties that are anti-progress to advance the lives of South Africans will be pushed out of the GNU, says president
Image: Phando Jikelo/Parliament
After being sworn in for a second term as president, Cyril Ramaphosa said parties in the government of national unity (GNU) will have to agree to create jobs and work towards economic growth or they will be removed.
