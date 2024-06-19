COO gets dressing down at Nelson Mandela Bay mayoral committee meeting

Nelson Mandela Bay deputy mayor Babalwa Lobishe cracked the whip during a joint mayoral committee meeting on Tuesday, rebuking chief operations officer Christopher Dyani.
This was after Dyani presented a report on the integrated development plan (IDP) that contained outdated information.
Dyani gave a high-level review and summary of the IDP highlighting some adjustments made after the public participation process.
“Just as a highlight, there have been changes made in context to a report we received from Stats SA which speaks to the demographic changes in the metro,” Dyani said.
“There have been changes in the IDP as it relates to the political situation in the metro.
“There have been changes made in the IDP in terms of the preparation which has been put forward for adoption at council.
“There are changes in monitoring and evaluation, there are specific proposals on what to do in relation to performance management.”
However, this did not sit well with councillors, who felt his presentation lacked detailed adjustments.
Public health political head Thsonono Buyeye said Dyani did not take the municipality seriously.
“I don’t know how else to describe it, but this was just a cold presentation,” Buyeye said.
“It doesn’t seem like the COO takes the metro seriously.
“When the acting CFO [Jackson Ngcelwane] made his budget presentation there were details on the important aspects of the budget, but what we’ve just witnessed from the COO shows that he simply doesn’t care.
“Councillors raised important issues about the lack of attendance by officials in the IDP meetings and nothing from the COO speaks to that and those issues highlighted in those meetings.”
Before Dyani presented, DA councillor Margaret De Andrade raised concerns about how officials snubbed IDP meetings.
“We held meetings in our area but there were no officials or political leadership to respond to service delivery issues raised which begs the question, what was the point?”
Lobishe, who chaired the meeting as acting mayor, asked acting city manager Luvuyo Magalela what Dyani was doing in East London last week.
Magalela said: “He was in Buffalo City to support the IDP processes and any other legislative issues there.”
However, Lobishe said this was uncalled for.
“This means the COO is just playing with us,” she said.
“He aids other municipalities but is not able to provide an executive summary based on what is entailed on the IDP.
“He is not taking us seriously.”
The IDP document states that 156 informal settlements have yet to be recognised by the metro.
However, at the meeting, it was revealed that the city had recognised these settlements a few years ago, and plans for their development were now under way.
Loshishe said the IDP should highlight this especially when electrification of new informal settlements was brought up at public participation meetings.
“This has a bearing on the budget and how we move forward on the spatial plan of the city.
“If it is not highlighted as an issue how are we supposed to discuss it and come up with a solution?”
Dyani said he took all the criticism and would improve.
“I take it that we might need a comprehensive presentation and should allow for more time to engage with it in this platform,” he said.
The draft 2024/2025 budget was approved by the committee and will now head to council for a final decision on Thursday.
HeraldLIVE
