Petition calls for axing of DA MP for racist remarks he made a decade ago

In the video circulating online, Gouws can be heard saying: “Wow! When people say it was bad back in apartheid... the white people in this country are going through reverse apartheid. Say whatever the f*** you want alright, back in the day black people were beaten, black people were killed. What has changed?
“Today white people are beaten, white people killed, white people are discriminated against. What is the f**** difference? Please do tell me. Call me a f***** racist if you want. But you come and live in this f***** country, and you the white individual come live here and tell me that you aren’t discriminated against and that you aren’t f***** blamed for things that happened in the past even though I had no f***** hand in it.”
At 2pm on Sunday, the petition on the social change website Change.org had over 14,000 signatures, and around 15:58, more than 18,000 people had signed the petition. By 16:30, more than 20,000 had already signed.
When approached for a comment on Monday, Gouws said: “I have no comment as this keeps resurfacing every few years and I have made my stance clear previously.”
Gouws referred Sowetan to a 2020 TimesLive article in which he was quoted as saying he regretted “some of the colourful language” he used when reacting to Kill the Boer song.
He told Sowetan he would release a statement at a later stage.
The petition, which was started by a Kimberly Jones stated that Gouws’ public utterances, filled with “threats and racially charged comments, are a direct affront to our democratic values and the harmony of our diverse society”.
“The recent videos of Mr Gouws circulating on social media, where he spews racial remarks against people of colour, are a stark reminder of how quickly we can regress if such behaviour is left unchecked. SA, with its freshly adopted National Government of Unity, understands the importance of collective action towards common goals more than most.
“To enable successful governance in a diverse democratic society, it is essential that all members of Parliament adhere to principles of respect, understanding and equality,” read the petition.
ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba posted on X that they would take the matter up through their constitutional privileges.
Mashaba posted: “This man is a real embarrassment to our country and its people. @Action4SA members in Parliament are going to take this matter up through our constitutional privileges. No way we are going to allow our taxes to be paid to such divisive characters.”
Petition calls for axing of DA MP for racist remarks he made a decade ago
Party says Gouws is remorseful over outburst
Senior Reporter
Image: X/@RenaldoGouws
The DA has distanced itself from a video made by one of their newly elected MPs, which has caused a brouhahas and resulted in a petition calling for his removal from the National Assembly.
The petition calling for Ronald Gouws’ removal as MP has garnered more than 20,000 signatures in just 24 hours over alleged racist remarks in a video he made over a decade ago.
However, the party said it believed that Gouws was remorseful for his outburst.
Gouws was sworn in as MP on Friday during the first sitting of the National Assembly. He is a former Nelson Mandela Bay DA councilor.
The DA’s Richard Newton told Sowetan that Gouws apologised for the video.
“The Democratic Alliance has been made aware of a video filmed 16 years ago by Mr Gouws who is now a member of the party. The party has also been alerted to a petition started this Monday that proposes that he be removed as DA MP in the national assembly,” said Newton.
“The DA disassociates itself from the video and does not condone the tone and content. The DA also notes that Mr Gouws took the video down from social media over a decade ago and apologised for this video and its content in 2013.”
Asked whether any steps would be taken against Gouws, Newton did not say.
