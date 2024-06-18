ANC must prepare for battle to retain power — Mabuyane
Newly re-elected Eastern Cape premier says it’s imperative for party to arrest declining support in future elections
Minutes after he was sworn in as premier of the Eastern Cape for a second term, Oscar Mabuyane said the ground was shaking for the ANC and that the party needed to put on its boots and prepare for war.
Though it secured an outright majority in the province, after winning 62.16% of the vote, the party is on a downward trajectory...
