PA, MK want provincial government to prioritise jobs for youth
The new entrants in the Bhisho legislature, the PA and MK want to see the provincial government prioritise projects which generate job opportunities for the youth.
PA legislature leader Tiphany Harmse and MK legislature leader Sive Feni were among the 72 people from political parties sworn in as MPLs on Friday...
