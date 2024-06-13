.
The EFF's Julius Malema held a press briefing in Cape Town on Thursday evening.
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
WATCH | EFF briefing ahead of parliament on Friday
.
The EFF's Julius Malema held a press briefing in Cape Town on Thursday evening.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
News
Politics
News