Odendaal joins DA caucus at Bhisho legislature

Former Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Retief Odendaal was sworn in as an MPL in Bhisho on Friday.
Odendaal, the DA’s former Bay caucus leader, will lead the party’s constituency for the city, taking over from Bobby Stevenson, who has retired.
With Odendaal leaving the Bay’s DA caucus, an election for a new leader will occur.
After being sworn in, Odendaal said it was a humbling experience to be elected as an MPL again.
“I haven’t left the Bay, I reside there and still have a vested interest in the area,” he said.
“The DA has given me a constituency with one objective, which is to ensure we build a DA majority to govern the city from 2026 and which is what I will be focusing my efforts on.”
Odendaal said taking over from Stevenson, who led the constituency for 25 years, was a huge task.
On leaving the Bay, Odendaal said: “One must remember that the caucus in Nelson Mandela Bay will now have to have a leadership election which will unfold in the next few days or weeks and that is an internal process.”
