Mabuyane re-elected Eastern Cape premier

By Andisa Bonani and Nomazima Nkosi - 14 June 2024
Oscar Mabuyane retained his position as premier of the Eastern Cape in the Bhisho legislature on Friday
ANC Eastern Cape chair Oscar Mabuyane has been re-elected premier.

Mabuyane had been nominated unopposed on Friday, Bhisho speaker Helen-Sauls August said.

Before the announcement, Sauls-August said she had received only one nomination and declared Mabuyane premier.

Sauls-August was re-elected speaker, alongside her deputy, Vuyo Jali, who replaced former deputy speaker Mlibo Qoboshiyane.

On Friday, 72 MPLs were sworn in at the Bhisho legislature. 

The list featured new faces, including MPLs from the MK party and Patriotic Alliance.

