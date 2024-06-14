It’s D-Day for SA’s future government
All eyes on Cape Town for election of president for seventh administration
As talks near an end to thrash out a deal for a government of national unity, all eyes will shift to the Cape Town International Convention Centre, where a new president is set to be elected on Friday.
The composition of the new government of national unity (GNU) will be revealed after an intense week of multiparty coalition talks between parties when new members of the legislative arm meet for the first time to determine SA’s fate...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.