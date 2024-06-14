BREAKING | ANC, DA struck a deal: Ramaphosa president, Didiza speaker, DA gets deputy speaker

President Cyril Ramaphosa will be elected with the support of the DA on Friday afternoon.
President Cyril Ramaphosa will be elected with the support of the DA on Friday afternoon.
The parties struck a deal shortly after 10am, during the first sitting of the National Assembly.
“It's done. We have a deal,” said a senior DA MP on condition of anonymity.
Sources said it had been agreed the DA will support Ramaphosa’s election as president, with agriculture minister Thoko Didiza as speaker and the ANC will support the election of a DA deputy speaker.
At about 10.30am, the DA had not decided on the name of its candidate, but a source indicated it was likely to be Annelie Lotriet, the party’s deputy chief whip.
The ANC's Mdumiseni Ntuli is touted as the incoming chief whip.
