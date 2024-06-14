ANC and DA strike deal before crucial parliamentary votes
The ANC and DA are also understood to have worked until the early hours of Friday morning
The ANC and DA look to be on the same page going into the first sitting of the National Assembly, following late brinkmanship to decide who will lead the house and how the vote will go in SA's presidential election.
Agriculture minister Thoko Didiza and the DA’s chief whip, Siviwe Gwarube, look to have the nod for speaker and deputy speaker of the National Assembly from SA’s two biggest parties, the ANC and DA which insiders in both parties confirmed to Business Day on Friday morning. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.