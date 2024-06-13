Conference to put crossroads election under the spotlight
As the ANC scrambles to form a government of national unity with talks heating up, the Research Intelligence and Conference International will reflect on the 2024 general and provincial election.
For the first time since the dawn of democracy, the ANC lost its majority in the National Assembly, forcing the party to enter into talks with other parties, including new kids on the block, the MK party...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.