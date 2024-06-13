Recently the alliance said it had learnt via the media of the removal of eThekwini mayor Mxolisi Kaunda and the coalition talks with the IFP and the DA.
ANC alliance partners denounce 'isolation' in KZN
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU
ANC alliance partners say they have been "completely isolated, sidelined and undermined" by the ANC leadership in KwaZulu-Natal and are now calling for intervention from national structures.
On Thursday the SACP, Cosatu and Sanco held a media briefing in Durban where they expressed grave concern over what they termed ''a complete breakdown of their working relationship with the ANC”.
The provincial secretaries of the three organisations- Cosatu’s Edwin Mkhize, the SACP’s Themba Mthembu and Sanco’s Sizwe Cele — said they had learnt of political developments in the province through the media.
Among a number of reasons for a massive decline in support, the alliance identified:
“The results of the 2024 elections are a symptom of a very deteriorating situation in KwaZulu-Natal. We are of a strong view that an urgent meeting of all the Mass Democratic Movement together with the officials of the alliance must be convened,” said Mthembu.
