President to be elected on Friday, chief justice Zondo confirms

South Africa’s next president will be elected on Friday.
This follows the announcement by chief justice Raymond Zondo that the first sitting of the National Assembly — also known as the opening of parliament — will be held this Friday.
The constitution provides that after an election the first sitting of the assembly must take place at a time and on a date determined by the chief justice, but not more than 14 days after the election results have been declared.
The results were announced on June 2 and July 14 falls within the prescribed period.
During the first sitting of parliament, the chief justice will administer the prescribed oath or affirmation, as the case may be, to members of the National Assembly.
This is an oath or affirmation of faithfulness to the republic and obedience to the constitution which section 48 of the constitution requires MPs to take before they may perform their duties.
