South Africans saw how challenging it can be to maintain sustainable coalitions when the ANC lost its outright majority in metros such as Johannesburg and Tshwane.
With the governing party now well below 50% after the national elections, the country's political landscape entered uncharted territory as parties have to enter into negotiations and form a coalition government that will ensure the needs of the people are not compromised.
ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula said on Sunday the party was open to talks with other parties.
Party officials had mandated him to head a team in “talks about talks” with parties willing to enter into negotiations with the ANC.
Former president Jacob Zuma’s MK Party has been clear it would not go into any coalition with the ANC led by President Cyril Ramaphosa.
DA leader John Steenhuisen said the DA’s federal executive resolved to start formal discussions about a coalition with other political parties, including the ANC.
Steenhuisen said he was clear when he was re-elected in 2023 that he would make it the party’s priority to prevent an ANC-EFF doomsday coalition taking power.
POLL | Do you think leaders at national level will run coalition agreements better than municipal leaders?
Image: Reuters/Siphiwe Sibeko
South Africans saw how challenging it can be to maintain sustainable coalitions when the ANC lost its outright majority in metros such as Johannesburg and Tshwane.
With the governing party now well below 50% after the national elections, the country's political landscape entered uncharted territory as parties have to enter into negotiations and form a coalition government that will ensure the needs of the people are not compromised.
ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula said on Sunday the party was open to talks with other parties.
Party officials had mandated him to head a team in “talks about talks” with parties willing to enter into negotiations with the ANC.
Former president Jacob Zuma’s MK Party has been clear it would not go into any coalition with the ANC led by President Cyril Ramaphosa.
DA leader John Steenhuisen said the DA’s federal executive resolved to start formal discussions about a coalition with other political parties, including the ANC.
Steenhuisen said he was clear when he was re-elected in 2023 that he would make it the party’s priority to prevent an ANC-EFF doomsday coalition taking power.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
News
News
News