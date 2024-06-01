Politics

WATCH LIVE | IEC briefs media on 2024 election results capturing process

By TimesLIVE - 01 June 2024
A man reads a newspaper in front of the result board at the National Results Operation Centre of the Electoral Commission of South Africa, which serves as an operational hub where results of the national election are displayed, in Midrand on June 1 2024.
A man reads a newspaper in front of the result board at the National Results Operation Centre of the Electoral Commission of South Africa, which serves as an operational hub where results of the national election are displayed, in Midrand on June 1 2024.
Image: Reuters/Alet Pretorius

The Electoral Commission briefs the media on the progress of the election results capturing process.

South Africans went to the polls on May 29 to vote in national and provincial elections. The election saw a few upsets for the governing ANC, particularly in the Western Cape, where the DA and Patriotic Alliance made significant strides, and KwaZulu-Natal, where the party was overtaken by the MK Party.

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Zuma receives rapturous welcome at voting station #elections2024
Man caught cutting down ANC poster says he wants to drive around with it to ...

Most Read