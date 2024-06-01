MK Party leader and former president Jacob Zuma caused a media frenzy at the IEC's national results operations centre in Midrand on Saturday.
MK performed well in the 2024 general elections, receiving 14.59% of the national vote, placing them as the third-biggest party in the country.
The party was formed on December 16 2023.
WATCH | Jacob Zuma causes media frenzy at national ROC
