The Eastern Cape legislature will feature new political parties come the seventh administration .
This includes new kids on the block uMkhonto weSizwe Party (MPK) and Patriotic Alliance (PA).
By 5PM , counted voting district at 99,61% on Saturday the parties had amassed 25 612 which translates to 1.45% for MPK, and 40 240 votes for PA which translates to 2.27% of the total 1,7m votes casted.
The province has 72 seats which will be allocated among parties.
ANC is taking a chunk of those seats, currently leading with more than one million votes, followed by the DA with 261 099 votes and EFF with 179 050 votes.
The Jacob Zuma led party stands at number seven trailing behind an improved ATM which boasts 27 699 votes.
Speaking to the Dispatch at the results operations centre in East London, Provincial MPK coordinator Mawande Ndakisa welcomed their performance.
He said he wasn’t certain of how many seats they will get.
“We are a new organisation by I think we have done well in the province and elsewhere, but of course our own performance can’t just be measured within our capabilities alone without also taking into consideration the discrepancies and irregularities in the system of IEC.
“Our reaction to this is mixed with some strange feelings of how the system and processes have been dealt with by IEC.
“But as an organisation we have a mandate from our people and we are committed to carry that mandate irrespective of the numbers that we have in the legislature and elsewhere in the country.
ELECTIONS | New parties to fill increased EC legislature seats
Image: ZIYANDA ZWENI
“We are committed to hold everyone into account and to also make it a point that the socio and economic challenges of our people do get addressed. We understand the plight of our people, the condition in which our people live under and we understand what needs to be done.
“We will do our level best wherever we are to make it a point that those are being addressed in a more efficient manner to keep our people away the same conditions in which they live under and to create a better living conditions and a better life for all people,” Ndakisa said.
PA is in the top five trailing behind UDM which has amassed 66 304 votes, an increase of more than one percent from 2019 elections.
Provincial leader Usiphile Ellen Khumalo said the party has two confirmed seats. She said they were hoping to gain one more by close of counting.
“We are very excited because we can go in and make a difference to our people on the ground. We didn’t expect to do so well,” Khumalo said.
She said they will concentrate on ensuring unemployment numbers are reduced.
“We will ensure our people have jobs and food on their table.”Both parties at the time of writing had not decided who in the parties would take the seats.
“We will start next week to work on the campaign of 2026. We want the Patriotic Alliance to have as many councillors and PR councillors as possible.”
