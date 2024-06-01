ELECTION RESULTS | Free State remains under ANC rule with 52% of vote

The Free State will remain under ANC governance for the next five years with the party winning 52.88% of the vote in the province in Wednesday's elections.
Vote counting and auditing in the province was completed by Saturday morning. The ANC won with 439,707 votes (52.88%). This was a decrease from 2019's 62.94%.
The DA remained the biggest opposition party with 21.31% of the vote. The party's support increased from 17.05 % in 2019.
The EFF accounted for 13.09% of the votes, a slight increase from 11.60% in 2019.
