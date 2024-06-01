If the general election held on Wednesday had been for the control of municipalities, there would be several new coalition governments that would have to be formed in the Eastern Cape over the next two weeks.
HeraldLIVE
Are coalitions the way of the future for some Eastern Cape municipalities?
Image: Alet Pretorius
If the general election held on Wednesday had been for the control of municipalities, there would be several new coalition governments that would have to be formed in the Eastern Cape over the next two weeks.
Results from the Kou-Kamma municipality, which covers Kareedouw and Tsitsikamma, for the 2024 national and provincial elections has seen the increase in support for the Patriotic Alliance in the area, kicking the DA out as the second most popular party in the region.
The ANC garnered 39,01% of the vote, followed by the PA at 29.55% and DA at 21.91%.
This is a vastly different picture compared to the 2021 local government elections, when the ANC obtained 46.35%, the DA 27.47% and the PA 10.89%.
The Dr Beyers Naude municipality also had a drop in ANC support from 46.2% in 2021 to 41.29% from Wednesday's election.
The DA recorded a slight drop in support from 39.55% to 388.26%.
The PA emerged as the biggest winner in the area, jumping from 1.11% in 2021 to 10.27% in 2024.
Inxuba Yethemba municipality, which covers Cradock and surrounding towns, also saw a drop in ANC support compared to 2021.
The party dropped from 53.04% in 2021 to 49.78%.
The DA dropped from 39.65% to 36.53%, while the EFF and PA picked up about two percentage points each.
HeraldLIVE
