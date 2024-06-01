ANC falls well short of majority as vote counting draws to a close
Independent Electoral Commission says official result will be announced over the weekend, but it is clear that SA will be entering an era of coalition government
The writing is on the wall for the embattled ANC which is on the brink of losing its majority for the first time since the dawn of democracy, and further suspense for SA as parties jostle for position in coalition talks that will inevitably follow the elections.
With 15.3-million votes (97.46% complete) counted by 8.39am on Saturday, the ANC was leading nationally with 6.1-million votes (or 40.11%), followed by the DA with 3.3-million (21.71%), and uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party with 2.2-million (14.84%)...
