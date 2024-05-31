Politics

WATCH LIVE | 2024 election results

By TimesLIVE - 31 May 2024

Courtesy of SABC News

Counting continues at voting stations on Friday after South Africans made their party choices on Wednesday.

TimesLIVE

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Zuma receives rapturous welcome at voting station #elections2024
Man caught cutting down ANC poster says he wants to drive around with it to ...

Most Read