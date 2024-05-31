Courtesy of SABC News
Counting continues at voting stations on Friday after South Africans made their party choices on Wednesday.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
WATCH LIVE | 2024 election results
Courtesy of SABC News
Counting continues at voting stations on Friday after South Africans made their party choices on Wednesday.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
Politics
Politics
Politics