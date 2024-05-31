New systems prevented many people from voting — Mabuyane
ANC Eastern Cape chair Oscar Mabuyane says the Electoral Commission of SA (IEC) did not do enough during the lead-up to the general election to ensure voters were aware of the new systems.
Mabuyane specifically referred to the Section 24(a) notice which, according to the new Electoral Amendment Act, required voters wanting to vote outside their districts to notify the IEC in advance...
