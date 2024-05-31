FF Plus not happy with its showing in Eastern Cape
With more than 70% of votes in the Eastern Cape captured, the FF Plus has conceded defeat, saying it could lose its sole seat in the provincial legislature.
With 72.47% of votes captured, the FF Plus had 5,214 votes by 12.22pm on Friday...
