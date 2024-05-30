Politics

X marks the spot as entrepreneurs cash in on grumbling tummies

Coffee and boerewors rolls among the items on sale to hungry voters

Premium
By Simtembile Mgidi and Riaan Marais - 30 May 2024

Voting day paved the way for Bay entrepreneurs to make some money selling goods, while others took advantage of the turnout to raise funds for charity.

The Nooitgedacht Dutch Reformed Church members in Kabega Park woke up early to get the fire going, and the boerewors sizzling...

