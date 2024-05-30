Why many northern areas residents opted not to vote
People who stayed away from the polls cited a range of reasons, including the futility of casting their ballot and having better things to do
Though voting stations in Gqeberha’s northern areas experienced heavy foot traffic on Wednesday, some people took an unexpected approach to the national and provincial elections — staying away.
Instead of heading to the polls, they decided to enjoy the public holiday...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.