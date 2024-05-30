Nelson Mandela Bay makes its mark
From vibrant scenes of SA ‘gees’ in the queues to the gloomy despair of non-voters, the city saw it all
From the aroma of boerie rolls wafting in the air to the sound of music playing in the background, the South African gees was palpable as Nelson Mandela Bay residents, some armed with camping chairs and cups of coffee, made their way to voting stations.
Thirty years into democracy, residents queued together on Wednesday and chatted about the potential of their country...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.