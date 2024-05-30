Motherwell resident, 48, casts his first-ever vote
Motivated by joblessness and poverty, Motherwell resident Bavuse Masango has cast his vote for the first time — at the age of 48.
Masango voted at the Enkululekweni Primary School on Wednesday...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.