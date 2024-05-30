The IEC has thanked millions of voters who exercised patience in queues, saying there has been a high turnout at voting stations nationwide.
IEC spokesperson Kate Bapela told a media briefing on Wednesday evening that CEO Sy Mamabolo had projected they had surpassed the 70% voter turnout, which is slightly higher than the 66,06% achieved by the 26,7-million people who registered in the 2019 general erections.
By 12 noon yesterday, the commission said it expected to meet or surpass 66% of voter turnout by the end of voting at 9pm.
During the media briefing last night, Mamabolo said they experienced a late surge and were processing a large number of voters in certain areas of Gauteng, Western Cape, KwaZulu-Natal and Eastern Cape, some of which experienced service delivery protests earlier in the day. However, the voting stations were later opened.
IEC impressed by voter turnout
Number of people higher than the 66,06% who voted in 2019
Senior Reporter
The department of home affairs remained open until 9pm to assist voters who wanted to collect or apply for identity documents.
"We are pleased that our efforts are yielding results, with length of the queues substantially reduced," Mamabolo said.
Mamabolo also told reporters that most glitches reported earlier in the day had been overcome, allowing officials to service voters timeously.
Sowetan earlier reported the glitches included late delivery of ballot papers and other logistical issues that voters experienced at some Joburg voting stations.
Mamabolo said voting had been completed at all correctional facilities across the country by 7pm last night.
"We remain grateful to the department of correctional services for its ongoing assistance in ensuring that inmates exercise their democratic rights," he said.
He added that once the counting processes have been completed, the commission will start a process to remove all voting material – ballot boxes, used ballots – to storage facilities. He said this process would be handled with the utmost care.
"However, should members of the public spot electoral material, they are urged not to touch them but to report the matter to the police," Mamabolo said.
Mamabolo said the ballots would be counted at the voting station where they are cast. Party agents, independent candidate agents and observers monitor the entire counting and results process.
"According to the Electoral Act, the commission has seven days within which to announce the results. We have always been able to declare and announce the results well within this period and will endeavour to do so with these elections."
chabalalaj@sowetan.co.za
