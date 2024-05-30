Gqeberha’s ladies of the night choose street corners over polls
Gqeberha’s ladies of the night said the government’s failure to support them in the decriminalisation of their trade had kept them away from the polls on Wednesday.
They were found hanging around street corners in Central as tens of thousands of their fellow SA citizens lined up to vote...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.