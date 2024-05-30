Elderly woman in tears after being told ID book not in order
Ailing and elderly and convinced that this could be her last chance to vote for her country, Lenie Pauw cried when the officials at the ACVV polling station in Forest Hill told her there was something wrong with her identification document.
She and her friend, Miemie du Toit, were first in line when the doors opened but after 20 minutes of confusion at the first desk, she was asked to sit to one side while they got the queue moving and looked into her case further...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.