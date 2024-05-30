Early election results show ANC losing majority with MK eroding its support

The ANC appears on course to lose the parliamentary majority it has held for 30 years, partial results from the national election show, in what would be the most dramatic political shift since the end of apartheid.
With results in from 11.3% of polling stations, the ANC's share of the vote in Wednesday's election stood at 42.8%, with the DA on 25.6% and the EFF on 8.3%, data from the electoral commission showed.
If the final results were to resemble the early picture, the ANC would be forced to make a deal with one or more other parties to govern — a situation that could lead to unprecedented political volatility in the coming weeks or months.
Based on the early results, the ANC is projected to have roughly 42% of the vote when the count is over, according to the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research which was providing projections to the SABC.
In the previous election in 2019, the ANC won 57.5% of the vote, with 20.8% for the DA and 10.8% for the EFF, on a turnout of 66% of registered voters, which the commission has already said is likely to be higher this time.
Under the constitution, the newly elected National Assembly will elect the next president.
With the ANC still on course to be the largest party, Cyril Ramaphosa is likely to remain as the country's president, although a poor showing could make him vulnerable to a leadership challenge from within party ranks.
The ANC has won national elections held every five years since the landmark 1994 election, which marked the end of apartheid and the ascent of Nelson Mandela as president. But since those heady days the ANC's support has declined because of disillusionment over issues such as high unemployment and crime, frequent power blackouts and corruption.
The early results showed the ANC on 37.8%, the DA on 28.2%% and the EFF on 11.1% in Gauteng.
In KwaZulu-Natal, former president Jacob Zuma's MK party was performing strongly, with 42.3% of the vote versus 20.1% for the ANC.
Zuma was forced to quit as president in 2018 after a string of scandals and has since fallen out with the ANC leadership, leading him to throw his weight behind MK. The party appeared to be costing both the ANC and the EFF votes, especially in KwaZulu-Natal.
By law, the electoral commission has seven days to declare full results, but in practice it is usually faster than that. In the last election, in 2019, voting took place on a Wednesday, like this year, and final results came on the Saturday.
The new parliament must convene within 14 days of final results being declared and its first act must be to elect the nation's president.
This means that if the ANC is confirmed to have lost its majority there could be two weeks of intense and complex negotiations to agree on how to form a new government.
The rand fell 1% against the US dollar in early Johannesburg trade on Thursday, hitting its weakest level in four weeks.
Early election results show ANC losing majority with MK eroding its support
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
