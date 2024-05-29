As KwaNobuhle grapples with chronic water shortages and soaring unemployment, two friends chose to abstain from voting on Wednesday.
They said they had lost faith in the ability of politicians to address their pressing needs.
Silindokuhle Mketho, 28, who lives in Khayelitsha, said that since February, her community had run out of water on a daily basis, and they had to wake up at about 4am every day to fill buckets with water or risk not being able to wash themselves or have something to drink.
“We don’t have water and I’m not happy with the level of service [delivery].
“I’m also unemployed and have been consistently applying for a job without any call back. As a result, I don’t see the need to vote,” she said.
Mketho said she had never voted because there was never any change.
“After passing matric, I wanted to further my studies but I couldn’t get funding and that was the first of many struggles in my life.
“I really don’t see the point in voting,” Mketho said.
Phelokazi Mahlathi, 28, said they woke up almost daily to dry taps.
“If you don’t wake up in the early hours, you won’t get any water.
“I’ve also been sitting at home for over a year now looking for a job without success.
“I don’t see any change. I’ve voted before and there’s been no improvement.
“Even if I were to get up and go vote, what water would I use to wash myself?”
HeraldLIVE
Why should we vote? — KwaNobuhle residents
Image: NOMAZIMA NKOSI
As KwaNobuhle grapples with chronic water shortages and soaring unemployment, two friends chose to abstain from voting on Wednesday.
They said they had lost faith in the ability of politicians to address their pressing needs.
Silindokuhle Mketho, 28, who lives in Khayelitsha, said that since February, her community had run out of water on a daily basis, and they had to wake up at about 4am every day to fill buckets with water or risk not being able to wash themselves or have something to drink.
“We don’t have water and I’m not happy with the level of service [delivery].
“I’m also unemployed and have been consistently applying for a job without any call back. As a result, I don’t see the need to vote,” she said.
Mketho said she had never voted because there was never any change.
“After passing matric, I wanted to further my studies but I couldn’t get funding and that was the first of many struggles in my life.
“I really don’t see the point in voting,” Mketho said.
Phelokazi Mahlathi, 28, said they woke up almost daily to dry taps.
“If you don’t wake up in the early hours, you won’t get any water.
“I’ve also been sitting at home for over a year now looking for a job without success.
“I don’t see any change. I’ve voted before and there’s been no improvement.
“Even if I were to get up and go vote, what water would I use to wash myself?”
HeraldLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
Politics
News
News
News