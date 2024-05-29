Politics Editors Choice

WATCH LIVE | Elections 2024 low-down from results centre

By TIMESLIVE - 29 May 2024
IEC results centre in Midrand, Johannesburg.
Image: Veli Nhlapo

Join editor Nwabisa Makunga in discussion with guests during South Africa's National General Elections. #SAelections2024 #SLElections2024

Sowetan editor Nwabisa Makunga is at the Electoral Commission of South Africa's national results centre in Midrand, Johannesburg. Tonight she speaks to data analyst Michael O’Donavan and journalists Noxolo Sibiya and Koena Mashale.

