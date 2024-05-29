Small glitches hit Sunridge Park voting station
IEC officials at Stella Londt Drive, Sunridge Park, said the station experienced intermittent technical difficulties throughout Wednesday morning, but they have done their best to keep lines flowing.
The station’s presiding officer, Nokulunga Ngamlana, said the tablets they used lost connection to the online voting system for short periods...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.