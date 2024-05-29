ANC member Nqaba Bhanga said his vote was for the people of Palestine when he cast his vote at the Ebongweni Primary School on Wednesday.
Nqaba Bhanga makes his mark for ANC
Image: VUYOKAZI NKANJENI
ANC member Nqaba Bhanga said his vote was for the people of Palestine when he cast his vote at the Ebongweni Primary School on Wednesday.
Bhanga, a former DA provincial leader who rejoined the ANC last week, said his former party did not support Palestinians so he rallied behind the ANC.
“My vote today is for Palestinians, this vote is important to affirm the ANC.
“It’s unbelievable that this great movement of OR Tambo and Nelson Mandela once stood for those who are oppressed in the world.
“Today, I am taking this vote to affirm that the people of SA will continue to support the people who are oppressed in the world, and also to continue to fight the injustice and equality in SA.
“Also to continue to build a truly nonracial society.”
