Patriotic Alliance (PA) leader Gayton McKenzie cast his vote at a polling station in Kraaifontein, Cape Town, and afterwards said he had “good advice” for illegal foreigners in the country.
“They must start packing. Pack your bags, next week you won’t have much time to pack. It’s time to go home.”
The party has campaigned around issues of illegal foreigners, the return of the death penalty and reintroducing conscription for youth not studying or working.
McKenzie was confident the PA would emerge after the elections as kingmakers, adding he expected the DA in the Western Cape and ANC in the Northern Cape “will be on their knees” when the results are announced.
He said IEC officials at the voting station tried to stop him from voting “because they said I can’t wear (party) regalia. I asked them to show me that rule. They were unable to do so.”
Earlier, Good leader Patricia de Lille joined the snaking queue at Pinelands Blue School in Cape Town, arriving decked out in orange, her party’s colours.
She told journalists she was impressed by the voter turnout. “I’m so proud of South Africans. I’ve been seeing the long queues already and the weather is playing along.”
De Lille called on those at home to go out and vote.
“The little cross is not just a cross, it’s the value to that little cross. Put that value to your vote. Your vote is your secret, your vote can bring about change, so the value of the vote is so important.”
De Lille is the premier candidate for the Good party in the Western Cape.
Gayton McKenzie takes swipe at migrants as he casts his vote, Patricia de Lille hoping for high turnout
Image: Kim Swartz
