Frustrated Knysna women spoil their votes
Frustrated by SA politics, two Knysna women registered to vote, queued at their voting stations, and then spoilt their ballots.
Candice Ludick and Alida Weldon felt their silent protests would send a strong message to political parties that they had lost faith in the system...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.