Political analyst Dr Dale McKinley said young people, not just in Nelson Mandela Bay but across the country, seemed to be disengaged from politics for two main reasons.
“First, they don’t see themselves reflected in the offerings of most political parties,” he said.
“With a few exceptions, like Rise Mzansi and perhaps the EFF, parties aren’t speaking directly to the concerns of young people.
“This leads to a feeling that what’s on offer simply isn’t relevant to them.
“Second, this post-1994 generation doesn’t have automatic loyalty to liberation movements.
“They are looking for practical solutions — parties with messages that will deliver jobs and opportunities.
“Most parties, however, seem to be skirting these issues.”
He said that in turn this had led to a loss of trust in the electoral system for many young people.
HeraldLIVE
Elections a big turn-off for many young people in Nelson Mandela Bay
Image: ESA ALEXANDER
Voter apathy is widespread in Nelson Mandela Bay, with many young people not bothering to register for the 2024 general elections or they are just undecided.
Others, who are registered, said they would not join the queues at polling stations on Wednesday, opting to treat it as a day off instead.
According to the Electoral Commission of SA (IEC), there are more than 27-million voters on the voters’ roll — a significant increase from the previous general election in 2019.
The IEC was able to register more than one-million new voters in the November 2023 and February 2024 registration weekends, a majority of people below the age of 30.
Image: WERNER HILLS
Davina Jekels, 21, said she had no reason to vote and would rather relax at home.
“I didn’t register to vote for the elections because I don’t feel like it,” she said.
“Honestly, the whole process seemed like too much effort. For what? A piece of paper?
“I’d rather chill at home, maybe binge-watch a series or something, and just enjoy my time.”
Jekels said the candidates often left much to be desired.
“Instead of inspiring confidence and offering real solutions to pressing issues, many seem more focused on scoring political points and catering to special interests.”
Image: WERNER HILLS
Asive Sitishi, 24, said she found herself in a dilemma.
“I am undecided on who to vote for, and I didn’t even know how to go about registering,” she said.
“It’s all too confusing for me.
“It’s so difficult to choose because what if I make the wrong decision?
“Long story short, my decision not to vote is not born out of apathy or indifference, but out of a sense of frustration and disillusionment with the current state of our political system.”
Image: WERNER HILLS
Jeff Mampando, 19, said he was reluctant to participate, citing discomfort about long queues and sun exposure.
“It’s going to be a waste of time,” he said.
“I don’t really care about voting.
“No-one ever taught us how to do that online registration thing ... it’s all a mystery to me.
“And will there even be changes? I don't think so.”
