Politics

Eastern Cape IEC officials quit amid intimidation claims

Premium
By APHIWE DEKLERK - 29 May 2024

 

Intimidation of IEC staff in Ntabankulu has led to the resignation of officials at two voting stations...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Zuma receives rapturous welcome at voting station #elections2024
Man caught cutting down ANC poster says he wants to drive around with it to ...

Most Read