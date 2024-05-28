Politics

ANC’s Nqakula vows to sue party member for R500,000

Bay regional secretary, who stepped aside in 2022 after being criminally charged, says viral video implies he is corrupt and a thief

By Andisa Bonani - 28 May 2024

Nelson Mandela Bay ANC regional secretary Luyolo Nqakula plans to file a lawsuit seeking R500,000 in damages from a party member who ignored his demand for an apology over a video circulating on social media that Nqakula says implies he is corrupt and a thief.

Addressing ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa in the video, Thabo Mbilini said Nqakula’s inclusion in campaigning had sowed divisions in the party...

