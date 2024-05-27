Political parties unleash last-minute campaigns to win over voters ahead of election day
It’s the final countdown
South Africans head to the polls this week in a landmark general election, with several parties making a last-minute push to rally supporters and sway voters in Nelson Mandela Bay.
This weekend saw the final major push by parties, with the three largest — the ANC, DA and EFF — holding closing rallies...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.