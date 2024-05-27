Politics

Political parties unleash last-minute campaigns to win over voters ahead of election day

It’s the final countdown

By Ntsikelelo Qoyo and Nomazima Nkosi - 27 May 2024

South Africans head to the polls this week in a landmark general election, with several parties making a last-minute push to rally supporters and sway voters in Nelson Mandela Bay.

This weekend saw the final major push by parties, with the three largest — the ANC, DA and EFF — holding closing rallies...

