EFF, Cele at odds over election deployment of Nelson Mandela Bay police officers
The EFF has criticised plans to deploy more than 1,800 Nelson Mandela Bay police officers outside their voting districts before the election, claiming this would be done before special votes would be cast, preventing the officers from voting in the regional ballot.
However, police minister Bheki Cele has accused the party of misleading the public, saying all officers had been instructed to register for special votes and would get a chance to vote before being deployed...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.