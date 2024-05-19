Politics

Kariega shows strong support for FF+

Premium
19 May 2024
Riaan Marais
News reporter

Political campaigning took a festive turn in Kariega at the weekend with a brass band and the green, orange and white of the FF+ taking over one of the town’s busiest intersections.

A small crowd, dressed in the party’s colours and waving FF+ flags, danced and sang as they handed out flyers, while a handful of fellow supporters manned fires and braaied on the side of Union Avenue, across the road from the Corkwood Square Mall...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

'Infrastructure is key to Africa's future': Harith CEO Tshepo Mahloele & actor ...
Detectives and specialist cops are coming back: Bheki Cele

Most Read