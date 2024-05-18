Muslims are our enemies in their minds but we love them: McKenzie
'I love Muslims with all my heart. They lie when they say we are enemies'
Police cordoned off a road to separate Patriotic Alliance supporters from pro-Palestine protesters when party leader Gayton McKenzie took his election campaign to the streets of Bonteheuwel, Cape Town, this week.
“The Muslims are our enemies in their minds, but in our minds they are our brothers and sisters. I can never hate any Muslim. I love Muslims with all my heart. They lie when they say we are enemies,” McKenzie told party supporters in chaotic Cape Flats streets on Thursday night as protesters waved Palestine flags and chanted “free Palestine” at his election campaign.
Police had their hands full trying to separate party supporters and protesters.
McKenzie caused a stir last month with his pro-Israel stance, which angered some Muslims, during a debate on crime in Hanover Park, Cape Town. “Hey, our children die more than in Palestine. Do not tell me about Palestine here. Go to Palestine; this is not Palestine,” he said..
A day before he went to Bonteheuwel, McKenzie was considering whether he should cancel because of the protest. He asked party supporters on social media to vote on whether he should continue with the campaign.
“I want PA supporters to tell me what to do because I do not want my ego to cause trouble between Christians and Muslims. I do not want to go there to cause problems. I do not want to put people's lives at risk. If something happens to me, I will put the lives of Muslims in danger. That is not what I want, I do not want a fight with Muslims,” he said.
McKenzie said he was not worried about his safety but was concerned about possibilities of the stand-off among residents becoming violent. He arrived at the event with armed bodyguards.
“I do not want to cause disunity among Christians and Muslims. This is not the Middle East where there are no-go zones. No-one will tell me where not to go. Nobody can come close to me; I have a wall of steel around me. Why are you trying to provoke us? I can call all my people to come but then I would not be a good leader,” he said.
McKenzie blamed DA Bonteheuwel councillor Angus McKenzie for mobilising the march and accused him of being politically intolerant. Angus denied the allegations.
“These allegations were based on the fact that no-one wanted to accommodate the PA for their public meeting in Bonteheuwel. It is not my fault, or the Muslim community's, or the people of Bonteheuwel’s - it's your [Gayton's] fault,” Angus said.
“It is because of your rhetoric against people who do not believe in what you believe. Your rhetoric of turning off the oxygen of people that you do not like, the things you say, has led to people of Bonteheuwel to want nothing to do with you, Gayton.”
Gayton McKenzie has been vocal about his support for Israel's invasion of Gaza.
“My Bible commands me to stand with Israel, my Bible tells me if you curse Israel you are cursing Himself. I will listen to the Bible,” he said.
He lambasted the government for its case against Israel in the International Court of Justice (ICJ)..
While McKenzie's Patriotic Alliance enjoys growing support from communities with a significant coloured population - both Christian and Muslim - he was not afraid of the backlash. He said 89% of his party members were Christians, adding: “The people in my party that stand with Palestine, good for them.”
The debate continues on social media:
Don’t embarrass yourself, that’s a doctored clip, here is the original. https://t.co/JHML7iexcO pic.twitter.com/StIGMWMXmd— Gayton McKenzie (@GaytonMcK) May 17, 2024